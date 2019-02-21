Boyle can spin it all that he wants, but, as the Media Research Center notes about an FAQ document about the Green New Deal proposal, Ocasio-Cortez calls for building “high-speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary,” and also says, “We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions , in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.” It certainly seems to me that AOC is only guilty of letting us know what she clearly wants to do.