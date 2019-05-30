But so many black students have horrific experiences in school. Their hair is being cut, like the Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is black and was told by a white referee that he would have to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit during a meet. They are suspended, searched, and criminalized. As Columbia professor and black educator Chris Emdin remarked, for many black students, returning to school after they leave is like returning to the scene of a crime that hurt them. For the victim, that can be triggering — and we already don’t have enough school counselors. What does resonate with those who hadn’t previously considered teaching is an opportunity: become the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed.