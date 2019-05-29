In addition to being a lifelong defender of the Constitution, the Judge opened doors of opportunity for hundreds of aspiring lawyers of color who otherwise may not have had the opportunity for a coveted judicial clerkship. While some of his clerks, including the former Governor and Secretary of State of Michigan are white, the vast majority of the Judge’s clerks are African American. They have gone on to distinguished careers as Judges, Partners in Law Firms, and Corporate and non-profit CEOs. Law Professor Lani Guinier, who taught at the University of Pennsylvania Law School before becoming Harvard Law School’s first tenured African American woman Professor was one of Judge Keith’s clerks.