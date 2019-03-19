Well, he must have some accomplishments other than almost winning a Senate seat, right? Not really. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was flummoxed when asked what O’Rourke had accomplished in Congress, saying he “brought a great deal of vitality” to his work “preserving our planet and protecting our people.” (In fact, O’Rourke passed a single bill, H.R. 5873, which renamed a courthouse in his hometown of El Paso.) Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa was questioned by Ed Henry on Fox News, “What would you say is Beto O’Rourke’s top accomplishment that he brings to the table?” Hinojosa could not name a single one. “I’m not even talking about Congress,” Henry said. “What has he done in his life?” “Your question is meaningless,” Hinojosa replied.