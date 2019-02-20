Ask your loved one, if you were B. Smith would you chose to remain at home? If so, how does home care look, especially since this disease requires more and more intensive care as it progresses. How do you want your dignity respected? In a video interview with the Washington Post, Gasby said “over the decades B used television and pictures to communicate her inner self through her outer beauty.” But he now posts videos which show her through a lens that I believe would not be of her choosing. That is my opinion, but rather than post a response on Facebook how about using it as the opening to have a face to face conversation with the person in your life.