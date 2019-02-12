Whenever I go to another city, I always look for a museum about that city’s history. I visit these museums because I am a city planner and an architect with a strong interest in the history of cities. The few European cities I’ve visited have always had wonderful city history museums with models, historic maps, artifacts related to different periods and people, and computer or video displays that trace the city’s history and allow you to explore its form at different points in time. Philadelphia is the most historic city in the United States and it deserves to have an outstanding museum of its history.