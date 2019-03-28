With tens of thousands of cases in Europe and elsewhere, it’s no wonder we have some outbreaks in the U.S. They have occurred in diverse communities, including Orthodox Jews, the Amish, and Somali immigrants, among others. This fact suggests that vaccination concerns are varied, not limited to the monolith of “anti-vaxxers” often portrayed in media. Some of these people may only be “vaccine hesitant” — reluctant to give their children multiple vaccines at once, for example, or fine with the vaccines given to infants but unsure of the flu option, as my research found in Virginia. Other parents choose illness over vaccination because they think it will produce a better immune response; still others see vaccines as riskier than disease, a view vehemently opposed by mainstream medicine.