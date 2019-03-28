We’re also regularly seeing emotion override free speech protections, too often allowing a heckler’s veto to drown out unpopular opinions. Just this year at Portland State University, a controversial blogger speaking to a meeting of College Republicans was interrupted for more than an hour by a protester with a cowbell. Campus police stood by. At Villanova University two years ago, faculty interrupted sociologist Charles Murray with the accusation of hate speech, a nebulous term with no objective definition. Anyone who truly understands the Constitution’s First Amendment protections would know that the way to fight unpopular, controversial, or hurtful ideas is to engage and challenge with words and stronger arguments.