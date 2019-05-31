This spurt of anti-abortion activity in the states is intended to force the newly constituted, conservative Supreme Court to revisit the legal protections for abortion found in Roe and Casey. Just this week, the Supreme Court refused to review an Indiana law, enacted in 2016, that banned abortion anytime in pregnancy when sought solely based on the fetus’s race, sex or because it had been diagnosed with Down syndrome or another non-fatal disability. Despite sidestepping this case, there are several other cases in the pipeline and more will follow. At some point in the near future, the Supreme Court is likely to review Roe and Casey. At the very least, the Supreme Court will allow states to enact more onerous restrictions. In the worst case, the Court will reverse Roe and Casey altogether, allowing states to recriminalize abortion. In either circumstance, it is likely that safe legal abortion will no longer be available across wide swaths of America. Then for the first time in over 45 years, a woman’s ability to make personal, private decisions about whether to have a child will depend on where she lives.