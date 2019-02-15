For the past year, Dana has been sleeping outside and in abandoned buildings in Kensington. The situation wasn’t ideal, but it worked for her until July, when she was assaulted by two men. That was when Dana, who requested her name be withheld for this story, started staying at a shelter whenever she could. But sometimes, the shelter’s limited schedule — which, at the time, required people to leave from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — wasn’t enough and she found herself, like many of the other people experiencing homelessness in Kensington, walking the streets searching for food, water and bathrooms until she could return.