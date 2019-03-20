Philadelphia’s City Council members (who are facing election and rarely come out against taxes) will be considering a bill that could potentially phase out the city’s tax on sugary drinks, aka THE HATED SODA TAX. Critics argue the tax is a tax on the poor who, they say, drink a lot of soda. Please. Poor people are as able as rich people to avoid the tax by not drinking the stuff. They are as able as rich people to enjoy the health benefits from cutting down on all the calories in sugary drinks. And we’re all able to enjoy an environment not littered with the plastic bottles that rich and poor Philadelphians toss all over the city.