https://www.philly.com/opinion/cartoons/lead-paint-20190324.htmlWhen Philadelphia’s new school board tried to vote for metal detectors in district schools, students and their adult supporters howled. I agree. Metal detectors are a sign of failure. Kids shouldn’t have to start a day dedicated to learning by filing through one. Unfortunately, our future adults live in a city where this year’s murder rate is rising for the third year in a row.