The Republican Party controls the White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. Supreme Court, and both houses of the Pennsylvania legislature. The Philadelphia Republican Party controls — drum roll — the Philadelphia Parking Authority. If it ever wants to influence City Hall, it might want to field candidates who can voice lively solutions to the city’s poverty, crime and grime. So far, 2019 doesn’t look promising.
