Glad to have one drug kingpin convicted and off the streets but we’re already reading that his former cartel is still doing good business, some of which ends up on our city streets. Showing that El Chapo is not the end of our drug problems, last week, a Pennsylvania task force announced a major seizure of dealers, crack, heroin and a crocodile. Not sure if the crocodile goes to supermax, too. More to come.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
For more editorial cartoons, visit Philly.com/opinion/cartoons/.