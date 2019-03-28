To Philadelphia’s beloved icons like the Love Statue, Liberty Bell and soft pretzel, we can now add the Horn and Hardart coffee can from which candidates pull their ballot positions for city elections. The would be just another quirky Philly tradition if it didn’t warp the outcome of our elections and get completely unqualified people elected because they drew Number One. There are better ways. Let’s try them.
