If Philadelphia gunpersons (OK, gunmen, since they are overwhelmingly guys) would coordinate efforts and do their dirty work on the same day, Philadelphia’s horrific homicide rate might get a little attention. Who knows, someone in City Hall might notice, actually get mad about it and decide to change things up. Last year Wilmington “Murder City” Delaware cut its murder by over half. New York City (with six times our population and as many poor citizens as we have total population) has had fewer total homicides than we have so far this year. Let’s see if anyone makes it a campaign issue. The victims can’t.