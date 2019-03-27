#MuellerReport was not even trending on Twitter in Washington by Monday afternoon. It certainly was not in Pennsylvania and other swinger states where potential voters might care about a few other issues. Even after we see more of the report, those are the things Democrats will win or lose on. For starters, what’s the Democrat plan for dealing with the 76,000 refugees crossing our southern border every month? I, for one, will be looking forward to the candidates’ opinions.