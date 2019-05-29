Well, not everyone. People have died trekking up the world’s highest peak. You wouldn’t know it from the pictures of the long line of colorful parkas lined up 29,029 feet high at the Mount Everest summit like they were waiting for Avengers: Endgame tickets. Where wealthy tourists go, superior cappuccino is sure to follow.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Memorial Day 2019
- Smile! You just won a big election!
- Menswear for no-abortion states
