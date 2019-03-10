Don’t know about your neighborhood but in my corner of the city, property taxes are THE topic of conversation. And not in a fun way. Since many neighbors are retired, they won’t enjoy even the Mayor’s miniscule wage tax cut that amounts to about 5 bucks on a $50,000 a year salary. Clearly the good thing about democracy though, is that when a mayor is facing an election, he suddenly thinks no new taxes is a great idea.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
For more editorial cartoons, visit Philly.com/opinion/cartoons/.