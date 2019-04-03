Of their 3,792 announced candidates, Democrats have yet to find the perfect person. Former Vice President Joe Biden is today’s potential candidate under the micro-microscope for the wrong things, as my colleague Will Bunch points out. Sexism, racism, inequality of all sorts are real but the Democrats aren’t improving any of these issues with their current lamentations and apologies for past infractions. If they can’t get past accusations of being mean to a staffer, they won’t get past Donald Trump.