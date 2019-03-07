After comments from Ilhan Omar, one of its new Congresswomen, the Democratic Party is worried it might look anti-Israel and thus anti-Semitic and thus anti-an influential part of their constituency. Instead of passing legislation declaring what’s OK to say about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, perhaps they could practice the First Amendment. All sides might learn something from each other.
