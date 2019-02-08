After its governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all were faced with ethical, shall we say, issues, Virginia citizens are left pondering how likely it is that they will ever find a candidate who is 110 percent free of faults.
Looking at the situation from outside the state, Democrats are flummoxed and Republicans are enjoying a spectacle that doesn’t include them. Somehow we’ve got to figure out how imperfect a person can be and still represent an electorate that includes one or two imperfect people.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
