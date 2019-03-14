The SATs now stand for Standardized Affluence Tests since we know that they can be gamed by the wealthy to get their kids into college. I hope the abuse of those tests also help send the scammers to prison for their rank behavior. They should have bought a broadway quality Performing Arts Center, a climbing wall, Michelin rated cafeterias or any of the other necessities of modern campus life.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
