If everyone in Congress, the Supreme Court and White House (and every state legislature in the land) had to buy and pay for their insurance individually the way the rest of us (and our employers) do, our healthcare system would look entirely different. Until that day comes, I don’t want a billionaire president ripping the tubes out of what protections we have.
