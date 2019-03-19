Owens, 29, who morphed from a Trump critic to a Trump supporter around 2017, has become a leading critic of left-leaning black activist groups. Among her many controversial statements is her claim that Black Lives Matter activists are “whiny toddlers pretending to be oppressed.” Such pronouncements fly in the face of the reality that as of 2016, unarmed blacks were five times as likely as their white counterparts to be shot and killed by police in America. But that doesn’t matter. When a black person repeats the false claims of racists, white supremacy wins.