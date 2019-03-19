The presses are rolling again at Camden Printworks, the funky, proudly progressive, LGBTQ-friendly business on South Broadway.
The beloved shop in the city’s Waterfront South neighborhood was stripped of an estimated $150,000 worth of equipment and goods during the weekend of March 9. Even the phones were taken, owner Adams Woods said.
Operations resumed March 13, and on Tuesday two substantial orders of T-shirts were being screen-printed for the first time since the burglary, which remains under investigation by the Camden County Metro Police.
“We’ve cobbled together a production pipeline,” Woods said. “It’s not ideal, but we’re open for business.”
Printworks project manager Becky Howell said 100 T-shirts for the Root Down Brewing Co. in Phoenixville, Pa. and 300 for the Philly Dyke March were in production Tuesday. “It’s good not to feel so beaten down, and to know we can keep doing this," she said. "It’s more difficult, but we’re just trying to push through.”
Camden Printworks — its motto is ‘printing with a purpose’ — was founded in the city in 1990. Woods has owned it since 2006.
His company screen-prints hoodies and T-shirts for local and national customers and has forged deep bonds with arts organizations and other nonprofits inside and outside Camden. It has printed more than 1,000 Black Lives Matter T-shirts free for anyone who comes into the shop and asks.
“On countless occasions I’ve watched Adam and his crew lift up all those around them,” said Allison Heishman, artistic director at Philadelphia’s Simpatico Theatre. “They grow with their community, and because of what they give, everybody wins.”
In a Facebook post, Laura Nicholas Sanchez, of the Bridge of Peace Community Church in Camden’s Fairview section, said: “We’ve had our T-shirts done by Camden Printworks for 20 years,” and urged others to pray for and order merchandise from the shop.
The outpouring of support from the community and from other businesses has been a great boost. “We’re getting so much love,” said Howell.
I’ll say: A GoFundMe account set up by friends of the business was more than $14,000 on its way toward a goal of $20,000 Tuesday.
“It’s our intention to stay in Camden,” said Woods. "We felt it was a moral obligation for us to locate our business in an area that the american economy has left behind.
“We’re trying to roll with the punches. A friend said sometimes you take one stop backward and then go two forward. There’s a bit of hope in that.”