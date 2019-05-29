Here’s the thing, though: While we should all be worried that the HUD secretary doesn’t know a basic housing finance term, Carson’s not wrong to complain about too many abbreviations in government. Before last week, most people who don’t work with or for HUD didn’t know what REOs were either. In any writing, the ensuing alphabet soup inhibits understanding and is straight-up exclusionary: It telegraphs that if you don’t know the acronyms or initialisms, you’re not the intended audience. You’re boxed out.