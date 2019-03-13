Born in Philadelphia, Sister Pauline, known as “Polly,” was the only child of Mary Horstmann and John McShain. Her father owned one of America’s leading construction companies, John McShain Inc. From the 1930s to the 1960s, he was the prime contractor for 100 buildings in Washington, including the Pentagon, Jefferson Memorial, and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He funneled his wealth into the John McShain Charities, which underwrote many Catholic causes.