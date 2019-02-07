By 2009, Mr. Lockridge was broke, battered by substance abuse, and debilitated by a stroke, and his nickname among the people who congregated outside a Camden liquor store where he hung out only hinted at his legacy. They called him “Champ.” But thanks to a large network of fans, strangers, and family, and an appearance on the A&E reality show Intervention, he left the streets and lived sober for the last decade.