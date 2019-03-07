While Mr. Shannon was dancing before the judges, there was the slightest bit of snow and a gentle wind when confetti was shot in the air and it swirled around him as if he were in a snow globe during an already breathtaking performance, said Steve Highsmith, who had been a PHL17 anchor for the parade. Quaker City won first place in the String Band category that year, the beginning of a four-year, first place streak.