Robert Shannon Jr., the legendary Mummer known as “the ambassador” and the captain of the Quaker City String Band for 37 years, died suddenly just a day after marching in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mr. Shannon, 71, lived in Blackwood, Camden County. His last appearance as a Mummer, with his trademark smile and enthusiasm, was with his award-winning string band at Gloucester City’s parade, said Harry Brown, the group’s president.
“He was the world’s most famous Mummer,” Brown said. He traveled across the United States, to Spain, and to march in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland. “He loved to make friends and he loved to make people smile.”
Mr. Shannon’s wife, Susan, said she met her husband 25 years ago when she worked at the barbershop where he got his hair cut. They were married nearly 23 years.
“He was a wonderful family man,” Mrs. Shannon said.
In recent years Mr. Shannon ushered for the Phillies. “He would look up at the sky and say, ‘Pop, they’re paying me to watch the Phillies.' ”
Mr. Shannon worked 40 years as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense in Philadelphia, his wife said.
Mr. Shannon was a 1966 Darby-Colwyn High School graduate and earned a business degree from the University of Delaware, his family said. At that time, he was also a drum major for the Philadelphia Eagles marching band the Sound of Brass, said his brother Jack Shannon.
After going to sleep after midnight Monday, his wife said, Mr. Shannon died of an apparent stroke. He had suffered two previous strokes that he forced him to retire as Quaker City’s captain in 2008, she said.
When Mr. Shannon retired from the Mummers, it marked the end of an era for a man who was 6-foot-10 and whose presence could not be missed, friends said. He had participated in parades since he was 11, playing sax and following in the footsteps of his father who had been a longtime member of Quaker City.
At 23, he was made captain of Quaker City, becoming only the second Mummer to hold the position since the group was created in 1931. He was adored by members and fans alike as an outstanding performer who engaged his audience on New Year’s wearing elaborate costumes whether the group’s theme was hillbillies, scarecrows, or Reflections of Old Moscow.
“Bob was just one of those people everyone admired. When he marched down the street he was iconic,” said Joe “Asti” Pomante, who performs in the Durning String Band. “He was bigger than life.”
He was known for his quick change of spectacular costumes during performances that were minutes long. During the Mummers parade in 1999, he wore three different costumes for that year’s theme, Reflections of Old Moscow. He first emerged as Russian royalty surrounded by feathers and red and gold sequins head to toe.
While Mr. Shannon was dancing before the judges, there was the slightest bit of snow and a gentle wind when confetti was shot in the air and it swirled around him as if he were in a snow globe during an already breathtaking performance, said Steve Highsmith, who had been a PHL17 anchor for the parade. Quaker City won first place in the String Band category that year, the beginning of a four-year, first place streak.
Only one other club, the Fralinger String Band, had four consecutive wins, said George Badey, who plays sax for that club.
During the four years that Quaker City won, Badey said, his club came in second until they regained the title in 2003. Mr. Shannon was a fierce rival, but still a gentleman, Badey said.
Under Mr. Shannon’s leadership, Quaker City won the top honor nine times. Captains are also judged for their performance and Mr. Shannon won first place in that category seven times, said Badey, a Mummer historian.
As memorable as Mr. Shannon was on the parade route, he was also well known for mediating conflicts and showing compassion. When Badey’s son was hospitalized about 15 years ago, Mr. Shannon told Badey there were 100 Mummers ready to donate blood if needed.
“Bob Shannon lived a life of wonder. He spread so much happiness around,” Badey said. “He had a life well lived and we’re going to miss him terribly.”
In addition to his brother Jack and wife, Susan, Mr. Shannon is survived by four children, Christopher, Nadine Hickman, Danielle Fetter, and Andrea Rivell, and his former wife, Georgean Krips.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, from 4 to 11 p.m., and Tuesday, March 12, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home at Third and Wolf Streets, Philadelphia. Burial will be at the Resurrection of Christ Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J. Donations may be made to the Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, PO Box 8696, Collingswood, NJ 08108-8696.