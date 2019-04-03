Arlene Notoro Morgan, a former colleague of Ms. Branham’s at The Inquirer, recalled her as a dedicated and supportive editor who encouraged and nurtured her staff. “As an editor, she was devoted to her staff and the stories they told,” said Morgan, now the assistant dean for external affairs at the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University. “They knew they could count on her, especially when it came to seeing the diversity in a community.”