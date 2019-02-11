Ira Glenn Stroud, 92, of Devon, a former dean of the Philadelphia College of Art and later a real estate agent in Philadelphia’s western suburbs, died Sunday, Feb. 3, of heart disease at his home.
Known as Glenn, Mr. Stroud was born in a small town outside Newport News, Va., grew up there, and attended Warwick High School. He was the son of Bertha Tilley and Clifton Clay Stroud.
After serving in the Navy during World War II, Mr. Stroud graduated from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., with a degree in economics. While there, he met Alice Roberts, whom he married in 1953.
Mr. Stroud began his career in college administration as registrar at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, where he also performed and studied piano.
He moved to Philadelphia in 1964 to become dean of students at Philadelphia College of Art, which became part of the University of the Arts. He remained there for 17 years and told his family he considered the job the most fulfilling he had ever held.
“He was first and foremost an advocate for students, sometimes intervening when a student’s parents were less than enthusiastic about a four-year investment in a fine arts degree,” said his son, Harold Wilson Stroud Sr.
Mr. Stroud often observed, “You should study what you want to study,” his son said.
Mr. Stroud received a master’s degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania and took a job as dean of students at the Art Institute of Chicago in the mid-1980s. In the early 1990s, he returned to Devon to pursue a second career in real estate.
He worked for the Emlen Wheeler Co., selling historic and residential properties and handling rentals, especially in the Chesterbrook area. He was especially interested in showing historic homes that others might want to renovate, his son said.
Mr. Stroud enjoyed researching genealogy and antiques. From 1990 to 2000, he was president of the volunteers’ organization within the Chester County Historical Society. He served as a docent when the society sponsored tours of colonial homes.
A gifted musician, he played the piano at home throughout his life. Brahms piano concertos were a favorite, his son said.
He was on the vestry at St. Asaph’s Episcopal Church in Bala Cynwyd, where he was a longtime member.
His wife, a retired hospital and prison chaplain, died in 2007 at age 79. His son Clifton, a noted organist, died in 2017. .
In addition to his son Harold, he is survived by four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a niece.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Washington Memorial Chapel, 2000 Valley Forge Park Rd., King of Prussia. Burial is private.
Memorial contributions may be made the Chester County Historical Society, 225 N. High St., West Chester, Pa. 19380.