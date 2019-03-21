A year later, while singing with his quartet on a street corner in West Philadelphia, he met Madara, who introduced him to vocal coach and local record producer Artie Singer. The trio collaborated on “At the Bop,” whose title Dick Clark suggested changing to “At the Hop.” It was a smash. Broadcast live from American Bandstand, the song was issued as the group’s first single and sold 7,000 copies in Philadelphia in one week. It quickly ascended to the national charts, remaining No. 1 for seven weeks. Mr. White’s hit for the group was “Rock and Roll is Here to Stay.”