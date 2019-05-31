Longtime Philadelphia nightlife impresario David Carroll died of heart failure on Sunday in California, friends and family told the Inquirer. He was 81.
Known for spots like Artemis, The Hot Club, and Starlite Ballroom, Mr. Carroll is credited with helping establish Philadelphia’s new wave and punk scene in the late 1970s. Mr. Carroll, a Philadelphia native who grew up in Strawberry Mansion and Clifton Heights, was also a prolific entrepreneur in the bar and restaurant industry; he opened notable establishments including Carroll’s Lombard, Magazine, and Bar Noir.
Mr. Carroll lived and worked in the city up until January last year, when ailing health sent him to live with his daughter, Jilan Carroll Glorfield, in Nevada City, Calif. He remained there with his daughter and three grandchildren until his death.
“He was a creative genius,” Glorfield says. To honor her father’s influence on the city, Glorfield says that she hopes to hold a celebration of Mr. Carroll’s life here in Philadelphia this summer, though details have yet to be decided.
Much of that influence dates back to the opening of nightclub Artemis at 2015 Sansom St. in 1970, which longtime business associate (and former Artemis maitre’d) Bobby Startup calls “the hippest and best club during the disco days.” The space, which remained open until the late 1970s, became a favorite hangout of notable Philadelphians including Harry Jay Katz and Teddy Pendergrass, as well as a few “big time” mafiosi.
“It was like a gossip columnist’s delight,” Startup says.
At Artemis, Carroll hired several members of rock band Cheap Trick, including Rick Nielsen, Bun E. Carlos, and Tom Petersson, before they found stardom. A fellow business associate of Mr. Carroll’s, Jay Schwartz, who today runs the traveling film series Secret Cinema, says Artemis was also one of the first places in Philadelphia to “serve hamburgers in baskets” — a presentation later copied by now-defunct area restaurant chain H.A. Winston’s.
“He was on trend really quickly,” Schwartz says of Mr. Carroll.
Glorfield, who is also a music booker, has memorialized the long-gone club in the name of her own business, Artemis Boutique Booking Agency. Today, she calls the club “the landscape of my childhood,” and says she regularly goes to see the building during trips to Philadelphia.
By 1977, Mr. Carroll’s focused shifted to The Hot Club, formerly at 21st and South Streets, where his role as progenitor of Philadelphia’s alternative music scene started.
Initially opened as a jazz venue, the venue later became Philly’s first New Wave and punk venue, and served as the location for early Philadelphia performances for acts like Elvis Costello, Iggy Pop, and Devo, among many others. Schwartz promoted shows there as publicist, a role for which he says he was paid $35 a week, while Startup designed flyers.
“[Mr. Carroll] was the one who gave alternative music a life in Philly,” Startup says. “There was nowhere else to go. That was the only place for a long time.”
Early alternative music bookings took place on Mondays and Tuesdays, the club’s off days, but after New Wave and punk became more popular, those styles became the bulk of the Hot Club’s shows. In 1978, a fire sidelined the club for much of the year, but with its return, punk and New Wave were “exploding in popularity” in the city, Schwartz says. By then, the venue also served as a home for the Bloodless Pharaohs, an art-punk band featuring rockabilly guitarist Brian Setzer, who Mr. Carroll managed early on.
The venue had a particularly strong effect on current WXPN on-air host Robert Drake, who says he saw his first solo show — Robert Hazard — there as a 16-year-old in 1979.
“What he wound up doing with Hot Club was not only giving stage for musicians to come to Philly, but more importantly he created a community center for all these misfits, myself included, who didn’t have a place to hang,” Drake says. “You’re talking about Philly in the late ’70s — you booked arena rock or you had disco, that’s about it.”
The Hot Club ultimately closed its doors for good in 1980, when Mr. Carroll came under legal scrutiny for improper permitting. As a result, “that was the end of the club,” Schwartz says, and Mr. Carroll “moved on to other places.”
One notable spot was the Starlite Ballroom, another venue located in Kensington. Designed to compete with Cherry Hill’s Emerald Club, a New Wave and punk concert hall, Starlite, which operated between 1980 and 1982, was “way too ahead of its time” due to its location and style, Schwartz says. While short-lived, the space did host the first Philadelphia show from English punk act Siouxsie and the Banshees, and was the site of infamous performances from hardcore punks Black Flag and the Dead Kennedys.
Black Flag’s July 1981 show at the Starlite has since become the stuff of punk legend, thanks to its violent aftermath. Following the performance, Philadelphia punks, punks from Washington D.C. who had come up to see the show, and neighborhood toughs in Kensington who disliked being invaded by “all these weirdos,” as Schwartz describes the scene, fought one another in a riot outside the venue. The brawl was chronicled in Spray Paint the Walls: The Story of Black Flag by Stevie Walls, which details the band’s long (and often riotous) history.
The following year, “the same thing happened, only worse,” Schwartz says, at a Dead Kennedys show. In that incident, another group of Kensington residents accosted show-goers, this time with an improvised explosive consisting of dynamite, ball bearings, and BBs stuffed into a mason jar, as author George Hurchalla wrote in Going Underground: American Punk 1979-1989. The bombing injured several in a crowd waiting to enter to the venue, but failed to cause the show’s cancellation. Mr. Carroll even introduced the band, saying it was a “special night, maybe we’ll do it again sometime.”
After his run at the Starlite Ballroom, Mr. Carroll was hired as a booker at Filly’s Saloon, which was themed after the film Urban Cowboy, and opened several bars and restaurants before he “dropped out of the limelight for a while,” as Startup says. He later returned with Bar Noir in the late 1990s, which became a hangout for notables like former Phillie Pat Burrell and ex-Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Timoney, as well as visiting celebrities like Mel Gibson and Dean Cain. It closed in 2006.
After his move to California, Carroll was able to see his grandson London sign a record deal with Sony/RCA with his band X Lovers earlier this year. The group earned a hit with their single, “Colder When it Rains,” daughter Glorfield says.
His granddaughter, Abella, meanwhile, hopes to be a music industry studies major in college, and is considering attending Drexel or Temple, the latter of which her grandfather attended for several years.
“He was a steadfast grandfatherly influence for sure,” Glorfield says. “The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.”
Mr. Carroll is survived by his three grandchildren London, Abella, and Bennjamin; his daughters, Jilan and Llana; and his three siblings, Kenny, Kathy, and Danny. He is predeceased by his late children Lindsay and John David. Mr. Carroll was single at the time of his death, but had two previous marriages, to Phyllis Duerr and Michelle Carroll, and one longterm partner, Jan Wilson, in his later life. Glorfield plans to hold a celebration of Mr. Carroll’s life in California on June 16, Father’s Day.