Black Flag’s July 1981 show at the Starlite has since become the stuff of punk legend, thanks to its violent aftermath. Following the performance, Philadelphia punks, punks from Washington D.C. who had come up to see the show, and neighborhood toughs in Kensington who disliked being invaded by “all these weirdos,” as Schwartz describes the scene, fought one another in a riot outside the venue. The brawl was chronicled in Spray Paint the Walls: The Story of Black Flag by Stevie Walls, which details the band’s long (and often riotous) history.