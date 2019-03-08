Because of his high profile, Inspector Matthews was often quoted in the press. In January 1975, when 20 Philadelphians were killed in 10 days during the start of the then-most violent year on record, he told the Standard-Speaker of Hazleton: “I believe it’s the times we’re living in. It’s not the economy; I don’t believe that just being poor makes you a killer. I think today’s morality makes some people hold life too cheaply.”