The doctors relented, and on April 6, 1945, Mr. Petrongolo led his unit forward to break through the Siegfried Line, an important defensive position held by the Germans. During the attack, Mr. Petrongolo sustained severe shrapnel wounds to his legs, back, a hand, and face. He received a second Purple Heart and, after convalescing at a hospital in Virginia, was honorably discharged in November 1945, according to his military record.