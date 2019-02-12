She grew up in Springfield, Delaware County, the daughter of Maureen and Paul Arizin. Her father played basketball for Villanova University from 1947 to 1950 before being drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1950. He went on to become one of the great basketball players of the 1950s, leading the NBA in scoring during the 1952 and 1957 seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978.