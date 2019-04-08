Question: I wish I had written to you about this before the season started so as not to be seen as a johnny-come-lately, but I never understood why so many writers and commentators saw the Phiilies bullpen as a strength. In my opinion, both lefthanders are unreliable. We also have no idea if we are going to get the Seranthony Dominguez of the first half of 2018 and the Hector Nerris of the second half or the reverse. And we don’t know whether Edubray Ramos can perform under pressure on a consistent basis. So how is the current array of relievers a strength? I feel like I did when The Wild Thing pitched for us – reaching for the antacids every time the bullpen door swings open.