He started in center field for the time in the 7-5 win over the Rockies, and it could be something to get used to. The Phillies want Kingery in their lineup, and it seems that most of his reps could come in center. Odubel Herrera will be out there Monday night at Wrigley Field, but the Phillies will then face three straight left-handed starters, which seems to be a good chance to play Kingery.