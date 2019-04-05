The most likely scenario has them removing Aaron Altherr from the 25-man roster, which will be a tough decision to make because Altherr is out of options and would likely be claimed by another team off waivers before he’s placed in the minor leagues. The team’s only other move is to demote Nick Williams, who has been Gabe Kapler’s first option off the bench. Remember, Kapler called Williams “the closer.” This season is about winning, and sending Williams to triple A would counter that.