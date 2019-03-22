Rodriguez can play every position except catcher, and Kapler said this about him earlier in camp: “One of the reasons we were excited about signing Sean is because I think he brought a level of fearlessness and toughness to camp that we needed.” The Phillies would have to add Rodriguez to the 40-man roster on Saturday, so we’ll know soon if it’s Altherr or Rodriguez. If it’s Rodriguez, the Phillies should be able to trade Altherr instead of simply designating him for assignment.