That said, I think Kingery stands a better chance of seeing a bump in playing time at second base than getting sent to triple A. For as much as Kapler has said he plans to stick with struggling Cesar Hernandez, the Phillies also have $24 million invested in Kingery. I can’t imagine they will let him rust on the bench if Hernandez doesn’t heat up. At the very least, I could see it becoming more of a timeshare until one grabs the job and runs with it.