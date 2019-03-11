Herrera strained his left hamstring during a baserunning drill in one of the Phillies’ first workouts, then came down with the flu last week, hardly the start that he hoped for as he competes to retain the center-field job. Robertson, meanwhile, is building arm strength gradually, an approach he has taken in recent years. The veteran reliever made only five spring-training appearances in each of the past two seasons and appears to be on a similar track this year with opening day set for March 28.