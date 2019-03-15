Trevor Bauer, Indians: The talent is undeniable. But the 28-year-old right-hander can be a handful for more than just opposing hitters. He’s as outspoken as it gets in baseball and utterly unafraid to voice his opinion, especially on social media. Whether the subject is pitching or politics, Cy Young voting or drone flying, he doesn’t shy away. But Bauer isn’t the right flavor for every team, and the Phillies would have to decide if his top-of-the-rotation potential is worth the headaches that can come with it.