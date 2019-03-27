“I was joking with him that he can kind of be our closer off the bench,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “You think about the way that the Dodgers use Kenley Jansen. He doesn’t start the game, but he comes in in some of the biggest moments and gets some of the biggest outs. That’s kind of how we see Nick Williams right now. He’s going to hit in some of the biggest moments of the game, and we’re going to find those high-leverage spots to deploy him.”