One more day. The Phillies took batting practice and worked out Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park as they inched closer to Thursday’s season opener. Bryce Harper took his first swings in South Philly since signing his $330 million contract and said he can’t even envision what type of reaction he will get on opening day. He doesn’t have to wait much longer to find out.
The Phillies spent $23 million this winter on David Robertson. They spent $34 million last winter on Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter. They watched Seranthony Dominguez emerge last season as a premier reliever and saw Hector Neris recover from a disastrous start to have two dominant months.
But none of those pitchers will enter the season as the closer. Instead, the only player with that label will be outfielder Nick Williams.
“I was joking with him that he can kind of be our closer off the bench,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “You think about the way that the Dodgers use Kenley Jansen. He doesn’t start the game, but he comes in in some of the biggest moments and gets some of the biggest outs. That’s kind of how we see Nick Williams right now. He’s going to hit in some of the biggest moments of the game, and we’re going to find those high-leverage spots to deploy him.”
Williams lost his starting job when the Phillies signed Bryce Harper. The Phillies could have traded him during spring training, but they saw value with what he could do off the bench. Williams hit .357 last season with a 1.134 OPS in 31 plate appearances as a pinch hitter. The Phillies will enter the season with four bench players, and Williams will be the hitter they save for the most crucial moments.
He’ll be the only player Kapler refers to as a closer. For a second straight season, Kapler is set on having a bullpen without defined roles. The manager said Robertson, Neshek, Dominguez, Neris, and Adam Morgan are “the highest-leverage guys.” But closer? That’s Williams’ role.
The Phillies likely would not have signed Bryce Harper had it not been for the desire of owner John Middleton. Mike Sielski takes a look at Middleton and compares him to George Steinbrenner and Ed Snider.
Speaking of Middleton, Bob Brookover talked to the owner to break down the team’s busy offseason. Brookie’s piece, which is the cover story of Thursday’s special preview section, has great insight on every move from trading for Jean Segura to landing Harper.
The new players are not the only additions at the ballpark this year, Katie McInerney writes. The Phillies revealed several upgrades to Citizens Bank Park, including a Shake Shack and a new bar area. Remember the Liberty Bell that hung over The Vet? That’s back, too.
Ryan Howard will be working this season as an analyst on ESPN, and he’ll be keeping it real, Marc Narducci writes. “We call it like we see it,” Howard said. He also offered analysis on the Phillies, and he is wondering the same thing many of you are: Do they have enough pitching?
Tomorrow: Aaron Nola starts on opening day against Braves right-hander Julio Teheran, 3:07 p.m.
Friday: The Phillies are off, but Extra Innings is not.
Saturday: Nick Pivetta faces right-hander Bryse Wilson, 4:05 p.m.
Sunday: Phillies play on ESPN with Jake Arrieta on the mound, 7:05 p.m.
Maikel Franco will be in the starting lineup Thursday, batting eighth and playing third base. It was just two years ago that Franco was batting fourth in the opening-day lineup. It’s quite the change.
Franco will be the first Phillies player since Mike Lieberthal to bat eighth on opening day after once batting cleanup. Lieberthal batted fourth in 2000 and then hit before the pitcher in 2006.
Question: What time do the gates open for opening day? Anything cool going on before the game starts? - Tara B. via email
Answer: Thanks for the question, T. The gates will open at Citizens Bank Park at 12:35 p.m., and the Phillies will be already 25 minutes into their batting-practice session. Questlove from the Roots will be DJ-ing at the third-base plaza at 2, and Phillies players will enter the field from the outfield at a very exact 2:26.
Kane Kalas, son of Harry Kalas, will sing the national anthem, and Questlove will return to throw out the first pitch. That first pitch is scheduled for 3:07.