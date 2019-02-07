Sanchez was injured for most of last season but the team was not overly concerned with the collarbone issue that kept him from going to the Arizona Fall League. Sanchez, who is on track to be ready for the start of spring training, has already shown enough reasons to be coveted. His fastball can reach triple digits, his off-speed stuff continues to improve, and he will not turn 21 until July. Baseball America ranked him as baseball’s 13th-best prospect. It is viable that he could pitch at three levels this season if he begins the year at high-A Clearwater.