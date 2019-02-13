The biggest issue for the Phillies, and probably the biggest question mark surrounding the team, is whether they have enough starting pitching. Aaron Nola, described as a likely No. 3 starter during his climb through the minor leagues, has proven he is an ace after finishing third in Cy Young Award voting last season. I still like Jake Arrieta as the No. 2 guy a lot. Yes, he collapsed in concert with the team’s collapse last season, but this year, he will have a full spring training and I won’t be surprised if he bounces back to be one of the best pitchers in baseball.