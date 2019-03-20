“I think that the most important factor of the leadoff batter is that he may come up where the third hitter doesn’t or where the second hitter doesn’t. Game on the line, if that’s one more at-bat in that really important game, that matters,” Kapler said. “I think it’s really critical if you have a big on-base threat at the top of the lineup because even if that spot comes up and he doesn’t hit a homer or doesn’t hit a double, but he gets on base and keeps the line moving. Yeah. Then it’s Segura or Harper or Hoskins, whoever is hitting in that spot.”