Nobody, including Franco, can explain why he’s 20-for-54 (.370) with a 1.185 OPS while batting eighth over the past two seasons. The guess here is that batting in front of the pitcher forces him to be aggressive when he does get a pitch he can handle. Regardless, the Phillies aren’t rushing to mess with a good thing when it comes to Franco, a player whose abilities they have been trying to unlock for several years.