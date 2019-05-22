Question: My question is how in the world are the Phillies not playing on Memorial Day?! I get it’s their only day off in 21 days but make either the Thursday before or Thursday after Memorial Day weekend their day off. It’s unAmerican, all baseball teams should be playing on Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. I have off and look forward to watching baseball all day on a summer Holiday, especially the Phillies. Why are they off? And when was the last time the Phillies haven’t played on Memorial Day? — Pete G. via email